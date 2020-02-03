Can't connect right now! retry
Katrina Kaif’s BTS video from 'Sooryavanshi' goes viral

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif’s behind the scene video from the sets of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi has taken the internet by storm.

The BTS video of the Bharat actress was shared by co-star Akshay Kumar on his Instagram handle.

He wrote, “Spotted: The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi @katrinakaif #BTS”.

In the video, Katrina could be heard responding to Akshay’s question saying “Safai Safai, Saaf Safai (cleansing)"

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi will be released in March. Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie.

