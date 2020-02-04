Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 04 2020
By
Web Desk

Harry, Meghan joining hands with Jennifer Lopez, Kim K's endorsement company?

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 04, 2020

Harry, Meghan have been consistently dodging circulating rumours about what their next step will be

The world has been wondering what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be doing to support themselves now that they have officially called it quits with the British royal family.

And while they settle into their new life together in Canada, the pair has been consistently dodging circulating rumours about what their next step will be.

The latest suggested by the running rumour mills was that the Sussexes will be working with Sheeraz Inc, an endorsement firm that has also arranged brand deals for Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya.

The claim was made by Sheeraz Inc on their official Instagram page, where they posted a picture of the former royal family members, saying: “Sheeraz, Inc is now taking appearance and endorsement requests for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle @sussexroyal Sheeraz, Inc clients from Middle East, India, US and Asia can send us official offers and we will take them directly to their representatives."

However, the news was soon shot down as Buckingham Palace told The Sun that the claims made by the company were “categorically untrue.”

Soon after the Palace’s statement, Sheeraz Inc updated their Instagram Story saying Meghan is still working with them.

Founder of the firm, Sheeraz Hasan wrote: “Always remember Meghan Markle was an actress in Hollywood before becoming a Princess. Now she is coming back to LA and of course I have been in contact with her inner team for brand and appearances deals as I have a global network of buyers for talent. When celebrities need global media or global brand opportunities, I always get the calls." 

More From Entertainment:

Super Bowl TV audience rises slightly to 99.9 million viewers

Super Bowl TV audience rises slightly to 99.9 million viewers
First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print

First issue of desi comic book that grabbed twitteratis' imagination is now in print
Captain Marvel joining hands with Wolverine?

Captain Marvel joining hands with Wolverine?

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection on each other

Ayeza Khan, Danish Taimoor shower love, affection on each other
Demi Lovato addresses Super Bowl moment: 'I was so excited, I blacked out'

Demi Lovato addresses Super Bowl moment: 'I was so excited, I blacked out'
Beyoncé, Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem for Black Lives Matter?

Beyoncé, Jay-Z stay seated during Super Bowl national anthem for Black Lives Matter?
How many people are really watching 'The Mandalorian'?

How many people are really watching 'The Mandalorian'?

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel

#OscarsSoWhite (and male) looks headed for a sequel
Harvey Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity

Harvey Weinstein trial revives #MeToo, a hashtag with movement's longevity
'Hamilton' musical featuring original Broadway cast to be released in cinemas

'Hamilton' musical featuring original Broadway cast to be released in cinemas
'Bad Boys for Life' victorious at N. American box office

'Bad Boys for Life' victorious at N. American box office
Kate Middleton, Prince William brush shoulders with showbiz stars at BAFTA

Kate Middleton, Prince William brush shoulders with showbiz stars at BAFTA

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM