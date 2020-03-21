Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Mar 21 2020
Alia and Shaheen Bhatt find a way to spend time with family while self-isolating

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

The Bhatt clan has found a new way to stay connected through technological advancements

Bollywood star Alia Bhatt and her sister Shaheen Bhatt never fail to serve major sister goals to all their fans.

And while the world practices and preaches social distancing and isolation, the Bhatt clan has found a new way to stay connected through technological advancements.

Shaheen turned to her Instagram to share a picture of how she and Alia are spending time together in quarantine and are staying connected to their parents, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan even through the geographical distance between them.

"We can't always be in the same room but we can still be together," Shaheen captioned the photo.

On the other hand, the Raazi actor also dropped a picture of herself in front of a sunset that came as subtle way to quell rumours about her breakup with Ranbir Kapoor as she credited the photo to her “ all time fav photographer RK.” 

