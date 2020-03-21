Kanika Kapoor gets FIR filed against her after testing positive for coronavirus

As Kanika Kapoor deals with the shock of coronavirus, more trouble seems to be following her way

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor has stirred up a storm ever since her test results for coronavirus came in as positive.

And while the vocal powerhouse is already dealing with the shock of that, more trouble seems to be following her way.

Apart from the social media wrath that Kapoor is currently facing for not social distancing and self-isolating following her UK trip that she kept secret, the latest intel suggests that the singer will now have a first information report (FIR) launched against her by UP police.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also given an approval for the filing of the FIR.

A senior police official was quoted as saying: “The FIR will be lodged against her because she came from London and was aware of the corona safety protocols. She apparently did not get tested at the airport and even though she was developing symptoms, she freely attended parties and mingled with a large number of people.”

The singer has been slammed for negligence and irresponsible behavior as she mingled with the public and also attended large gatherings.