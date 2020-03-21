Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Saturday Mar 21 2020
By
Web Desk

Kanika Kapoor gets FIR filed against her after testing positive for coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 21, 2020

As Kanika Kapoor deals with the shock of coronavirus, more trouble seems to be following her way

Indian singer Kanika Kapoor has stirred up a storm ever since her test results for coronavirus came in as positive.

And while the vocal powerhouse is already dealing with the shock of that, more trouble seems to be following her way.

Apart from the social media wrath that Kapoor is currently facing for not social distancing and self-isolating following her UK trip that she kept secret, the latest intel suggests that the singer will now have a first information report (FIR) launched against her by UP police.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has also given an approval for the filing of the FIR.

A senior police official was quoted as saying: “The FIR will be lodged against her because she came from London and was aware of the corona safety protocols. She apparently did not get tested at the airport and even though she was developing symptoms, she freely attended parties and mingled with a large number of people.”

The singer has been slammed for negligence and irresponsible behavior as she mingled with the public and also attended large gatherings. 

More From Bollywood:

Corona-affected Kanika Kapoor gets an earful from Sona Mohapatra over 'negligence'

Corona-affected Kanika Kapoor gets an earful from Sona Mohapatra over 'negligence'
Ananya Panday in a relationship? Punit Malhotra may have the answer

Ananya Panday in a relationship? Punit Malhotra may have the answer
Anupam Kher lauds Mumbai airport for safety and security measures

Anupam Kher lauds Mumbai airport for safety and security measures
Rashami Desai opens up on how she battled ‘deep depression’

Rashami Desai opens up on how she battled ‘deep depression’
Akshay Kumar urges public to stay at home or efforts against corona will go in vain

Akshay Kumar urges public to stay at home or efforts against corona will go in vain
Shah Rukh Khan requests fans to take the coronavirus more seriously

Shah Rukh Khan requests fans to take the coronavirus more seriously
Kartik Aaryan's #CoronaStopKaroNa monologue bags praises

Kartik Aaryan's #CoronaStopKaroNa monologue bags praises
Alia and Shaheen Bhatt find a way to spend time with family while self-isolating

Alia and Shaheen Bhatt find a way to spend time with family while self-isolating
Rishi Kapoor shares his words on Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus

Rishi Kapoor shares his words on Kanika Kapoor testing positive for coronavirus
Shahid Kapoor made Karisma Kapoor give 15 retakes in 'Dil To Pagal Hai'

Shahid Kapoor made Karisma Kapoor give 15 retakes in 'Dil To Pagal Hai'
Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif show off their hidden talent amid coronavirus lockdown

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif show off their hidden talent amid coronavirus lockdown
Sara Ali Khan snapped sporting mask at Mumbai airport

Sara Ali Khan snapped sporting mask at Mumbai airport

Latest

view all