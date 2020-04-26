Shah Rukh Khan reveals thoughts on working with Aishwarya Rai: 'I've been unlucky'

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have done a few films together, but the duo has not been casted in a movie having a happy climax ever.

In a throwback video from Golden Rose Awards, SRK while presenting Aishwarya with an award, stated how he has been unlucky with her in films, for being casted as a 'brother' to 'the most beautiful woman in the world.'

He said, “I have been very unlucky with Aishwarya. It’s a shame that in our first film (Josh), Aishwarya, the most beautiful woman in the world, in the universe and even beyond all the planets, was my sister. She played my twin sister and people even told me that we look alike. I am still living in this misunderstanding that though I played her brother, I at least look like her.”

Shah Rukh Khan went on to talk about his roles in famous movies like Devdas and Mohabbatein, both of which had sad endings.

“Everything was in place (during Devdas) but I left her and when I returned, she had left me. I have been very lucky that I never got the opportunity where she could love me, I could love her (on-screen), Mohabbatein me ye bhootni thi (In Mohabbatein, she was a spirit).”

The superstar further said that he made every possible effort to do a happy film with Aishwarya, but couldn’t.