entertainment
Sunday Apr 26 2020
By
Web Desk

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain mark their first Ramadan together after marriage

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 26, 2020

Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain celebrating first Ramadan together after marriage

Pakistan’s much-adored celebrity couple Yasir Hussain and Iqra Aziz are celebrating their first Ramadan together after marriage.

Iqra and Yasir tied the knot in December 2019.

Yasir turned to Instagram and shared a loved-up throwback photo with wifey and wrote, “Hamary sath pehla ramzaan Mubarak ho iqra jee @iiqraaziz (Wishing you a happy first Ramadan with me Iqra jee)."

The PDA-filled photo of Yasir and Iqra has won hearts shortly after the actor uploaded it on the photo-video sharing platform.

Iqra and Yasir are enjoying quality time in self-isolation amid the coronavirus lockdown and have been treating their fans with lovely photos and videos on social media.



