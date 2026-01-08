Cynthia Erivo, Wagner Moura shockingly left out of 2026 Actor Awards

Cynthia Erivo became the centre of attention after the 2026 Actor Awards nominations were revealed.

Many fans were surprised that she was left out, along with Wagner Moura and all foreign-language films and performances.

People quickly started talking online about who got nominated and who did not.

Cynthia already had been snubbed earlier this year at the Critics Choice Awards.

The 39-year-old actress is still nominated at the Golden Globe, but she is not expected to attend.

Last year, she got Oscar and SAG nominations for her role as Elphaba in Wicked, so missing out this year felt even more shocking.

Her co-star Ariana Grande did get a supporting actress nomination for the sequel.

Moura, who starred in The Secret Agent and won Best Actor at Cannes, was also not nominated.

However, other big names were also left out included Adam Sandler for Jay Kelly, George Clooney, Dwayne Johnson for The Smashing Machine and the cast of Sentimental Value.

Television nominations also surprised people, with The Last of Us only getting a stunt ensemble nod.

Sterling K. Brown was nominated individually for Paradise but not with his cast.

The Bear got a comedy ensemble nomination but Jeremy Allen White was not recognised individually.

The Actor Awards are decided by committees of 2,000 members from SAG-AFTRA’s total 22,000 members.