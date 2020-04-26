Karan Johar asked Priyanka Chopra to get a ‘reality check’ as he blasted her

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra has a colossal fanbase, but at the same time, numerous people in and out of the industry who don’t remember her in the best of words.

As per unearthed reports coming afloat once again, it was discovered that acclaimed director Karan Johar had once called the actor ‘spineless’.

It had all began when rumours started erupting about there something brewing between Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka while the former was married to Gauri Khan, who had been close friends with the chat show host.

A report by Mumbai Mirror started the tensions after it claimed that a “certain friend of Priyanka Chopra saying that the actor heard [expletive] comments about her being made by a powerful producer-director."

While the report did not reveal names, Johar got defensive and took it upon himself.

In a series of tweets, he lashed out saying: “Using their hired PR machinery and hiding behind so-called "friends" to get news into tabloids is nothing but spineless and lame!!!"

"Some people need to wake up and smell the KOFFEE!!! Get a reality check before its too late!!! Grow up!!! and dont mess with goodness..."

He later even later admitted during an interview with Times of India of lashing out at her once on call: "I picked up the phone and reacted like a pressure cooker. Then I realised it wasn't worth it. I called her and said I was turning 40. I have a great EQ (emotional quotient) with her. I've shared several warm moments with PeeCee. Since I am the older one, I decided to be mature.”

Years later, while they managed to make peace, Johar was still not given an invitation to Chopra and Nick Jonas’s wedding.

Addressing his complaint, Chopra told him: "Literally at my wedding, we had to take people's phones and deposit them. So Serena Williams did this amazing thing which is like a little bag that you have. So you give people the bags, they put their phones inside and you lock it. You can keep the phone but if you ever want to use it, you have to come back to get it unlocked. We had a mobile police stand. That's the only way to control it otherwise the pictures that the world sees is you doing some random thing. Why do you think you weren't invited? Cause I would have never got your phone."