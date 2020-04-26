Selena Gomez tackles tabloid culture by being public about personal life

Selena Gomez revealed how she had decided to be more open about her personal life

Selena Gomez is one name in the showbiz industry with her personal life being out in the open for everyone to see.



And it turns out, the pop star makes sure to keep things that way for one logical reason: the fear of toxic tabloid culture that brews false claims about the lives of celebrities.

During an interview with comedian Amy Schumer, the singer revealed how she had decided to be more open about the personal aspects of her life from an early stage.

“The way the media has sometimes tried to explain things has made it sound really bad when in reality there’s nothing wrong with the fact that I needed to go away or that I fell in love,” she said.

“I had to start opening up because people were taking away my narrative and it was killing me. I’m so young and I’m going to keep changing, and no one has the right to tell me how my life’s going,” she added.