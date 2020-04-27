Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 27 2020
By
Web Desk

Ayeza Khan urges people to make their own cloth masks

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 27, 2020

Ayeza Khan urges people to make their own cloth masks

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan has urged people to make their own cloth masks since the surgical masks are either too expensive or unavailable.

Sharing a picture of the surgical mask on Instagram, the Mehar Posh actress said, “With essential N95 and medical masks in short supply for medical workers, you should not be purchasing these types of masks (and if you have any that are unused, consider donating to a local hospital). As the medical workers, dealing with the patients need those masks more than us sitting at home or wanting to go to the grocery stores.”

View this post on Instagram

With essential N95 and medical masks in short supply for medical workers, you should not be purchasing these types of masks (and if you have any that are unused, consider donating to a local hospital). As the medical workers, dealing with the patients need those masks more than us sitting at home or wanting to go to the grocery stores. Because of the panic people have stocked up on surgical mask creating a short supply for the medical workers who really need them. Due to this, the fashion industry stepped up to use their expertise into producing these masks. So around the world people are encourage to make their own cloth mask since the surgical masks are either too expensive or unavailable. In my recent posts, me and my team were trying to encourage my followers to not only make their own DIY mask but be creative with it. So my mask can have jewel or embroidery, it doesn’t matter as long as it serve the purpose and i am comfortable wearing it. So people should be little more open minded and act educated on the internet rather than trying to find the bad in every good. Stay safe.

A post shared by Ayeza Khan (@ayezakhan.ak) on

The actress went on to say, “Because of the panic people have stocked up on surgical mask creating a short supply for the medical workers who really need them.”

“Due to this, the fashion industry stepped up to use their expertise into producing these masks. So around the world people are encourage to make their own cloth mask since the surgical masks are either too expensive or unavailable,” she added.

“In my recent posts, me and my team were trying to encourage my followers to not only make their own DIY mask but be creative with it.”

"So my mask can have jewel or embroidery, it doesn’t matter as long as it serve the purpose and i am comfortable wearing it. So people should be little more open minded and act educated on the internet rather than trying to find the bad in every good."

Earlier, Ayeza Khan shared an adorable photo from one of her recent photo shoots sporting a matching cloth mask.

She wrote, “All outfits require matching masks now please.”


More From Entertainment:

Iqra Aziz is all praises for Reema Khan

Iqra Aziz is all praises for Reema Khan
Jessie J’s emotional birthday wish for Channing Tatum sparks rumors

Jessie J’s emotional birthday wish for Channing Tatum sparks rumors
Demi Lovato opens up about having an eating disorder during her Disney days

Demi Lovato opens up about having an eating disorder during her Disney days
Idris Elba comes to his defense after facing flak over 'yearly quarantine' comment

Idris Elba comes to his defense after facing flak over 'yearly quarantine' comment
Watching films like ‘Contagion’ is healthier than watching the news, explains psychologist

Watching films like ‘Contagion’ is healthier than watching the news, explains psychologist
Humayun Saeed, Atiqa Odho, Marina Khan all smiles in throwback photo

Humayun Saeed, Atiqa Odho, Marina Khan all smiles in throwback photo
Russo Brothers want to re-release ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ after lockdown

Russo Brothers want to re-release ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ after lockdown
Inside Taylor Swift’s life in quarantine

Inside Taylor Swift’s life in quarantine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to explain their side of the story in new tell-all book

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to explain their side of the story in new tell-all book
Royal family saw Princess Diana as ‘mentally imbalanced’ and ‘unstable’

Royal family saw Princess Diana as ‘mentally imbalanced’ and ‘unstable’
Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir’s PDA-filled photo breaks the internet

Sajal Ali, Ahad Raza Mir’s PDA-filled photo breaks the internet
Eminem recalls funny telephonic conversation with Michael Jordan

Eminem recalls funny telephonic conversation with Michael Jordan

Latest

view all