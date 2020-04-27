Russo Brothers want to re-release ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ and ‘Endgame’ after lockdown

One year ago, the globe was enveloped with chaos and hysteria of a different kind as Marvel buffs crowded theaters to spectate the final Avengers showdown.

Fast forward one year, in the wake of the coronavirus, as a gloomy cloud hovers over the entire planet — a world similar to the one we saw in Avengers: Endgame — directors of the record-shattering blockbuster hit film, Joe and Anthony Russo, know just how cheer up the fans following the end of these catastrophic times.

As movie theaters all around remain shuttered in the midst of the lockdown, the Russo Brothers are weighing in on the idea of re-releasing Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame once life returns to theaters.

During their appearance on CinemaBlend’s Reel Blend podcast, Joe Russo had suggested the idea.

“So, using those films to get people back into the theaters? We would be ecstatic. I mean, any opportunity for people to go back and share in those stories together is one that we would support,” said Russo.

“The theatrical experience is a community experience. Perhaps the most touching moment of our entire careers was a few weeks ago when the lockdown started, and Endgame was trending on social media because everyone was posting videos of opening-night screenings in their theaters with audiences really emotionally connected to the material,” he said.

“For us, that’s really the strength of the theatrical experience is that it combines audiences, and it combines you globally. To have been a part of movies that did that, on that scale with that level of emotional connection from the audience, was really very touching, and will be the highlight of our careers,” he added.