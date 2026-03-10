 
Miley Cyrus returns to 'Hannah Montana' set in full costume: Watch

Miley Cyrus visits the iconic Disney set with her parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus in a new Disney trailer

Geo News Digital Desk
March 10, 2026

The Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special is set for March 24
Hannah Montana has finally found her way back home.

Disney has released the first trailer for the upcoming Hannah Montana 20th anniversary special, giving fans their first glimpse of Miley Cyrus reprising the beloved character after more than a decade.

The preview opens with Miley once again wearing Hannah’s signature blonde wig and glittering outfit as she walks onto a recreation of the Stewart family’s famous living room and kitchen set.

"I'm already getting emotional," Miley says in the trailer while looking around the set.

The special also includes interviews and reflections on the show’s cultural impact. At one point, Call her Daddy podcast host Alex Cooper tells Miley, "This show defined a generation."

Fans will also see touching family moments, including a clip of Miley dancing with her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, in front of the Stewart family’s iconic green couch. Another scene shows Miley and her mother, Tish Cyrus-Purcell, flipping through a scrapbook inside a recreation of Hannah’s famous closet.

Reflecting on the milestone, the Grammy-winning musician emphasises how much the series still means to her and its fans.

"This anniversary is for them, it's for us. This feels like home to me," Miley says in the trailer.

According to Disney, the special will premiere on Disney+ on March 24, exactly 20 years after the hit series first debuted on Disney Channel. The trailer caption teased the nostalgic return, reading, "Happy Hannah-versary! The Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary special premieres March 24 on Disney+. #HannahMontana20."

