Plastic surgeon supports ‘poor' Jim Carrey amid controversy over new look

Celebrity plastic surgeon Dr Terry Dubrow has come to Jim Carrey's defence following a wave of harsh online commentary about the comedian's appearance at the César Awards in Paris last month, calling the public dissection of his looks "so mean" and "really uncool."

Dubrow, best known for the E! series Botched, spoke about the backlash during a Monday appearance on Tori Spelling's misSpelling podcast, revealing that paparazzi had been repeatedly asking him to weigh in on Carrey's appearance ever since the Truman Show star accepted his honourary Cesar d'honneur at the 51st ceremony on 26th February.

"All they want to do is talk about the way poor Jim Carrey looks," he said.

"It's like, what do you say when you're confronted with that stuff? It's so mean, right?" While acknowledging that Carrey, 64, does look "different" now, Dubrow put it down to audiences simply being accustomed to seeing him look a particular way over decades in the spotlight.

"I still think he looks great," he told Spelling.

Dubrow said he has no way of knowing whether Carrey has had any cosmetic procedures, but offered a measured explanation for why someone's face might appear changed.

He noted that post-procedure swelling can take a long time to fully go away, temporarily altering a person's appearance.

His frustration was directed squarely at fellow medical professionals joining the pile-on online.

"Every plastic surgeon in the world is going online and talking about, 'There's less skin in his upper eyelids and his brows are higher,' and they're, like, dissecting him with a microscope, which is so unfair, I think, and uncool."

He went further, describing the commentary as a form of body-shaming and urging people to consider the human impact.

"He's kind of our national comedic treasure. Can't we be a little more kind?" he said. "So, if you're human, it bugs you, and I just think it's really uncool."

The controversy ignited after footage from Carrey's red carpet interviews went viral, with some social media users accusing him of sending an "impersonator" or "clone" to collect his award, claims that were swiftly dismissed.

Carrey's representative Marleah Leslie confirmed to Page Six that it was indeed the actor himself in attendance, while Gregory Caulier, general delegate of the César Awards, called the appearance "a historic moment," telling Variety that Carrey had been "extremely touched" by the Academy's invitation and that the visit had been in the works since the previous summer.