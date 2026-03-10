Cher sparks rumours she secretly married Alexander Edwards

Cher flashes a huge diamond ring and a gold band on her ring finger

First Zendaya, and now apparently Cher. Are secret weddings the new Hollywood trend?

The music icon, 79, has sparked rumours that she secretly tied the knot with her boyfriend of three years, Alexander “AE” Edwards, 39, after being spotted wearing a diamond ring and a gold band on her ring finger, Page Six reported.

The speculation began when Cher attended her son Chez Bono’s wedding to his longtime partner, Shara Blue Mathes, at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. While Cher kept her outfit casual in a star-patterned sweatsuit and sneakers, the striking jewellery quickly caught attention and fuelled rumours the couple may have secretly tied the knot.

Cher and Edwards first went public with their relationship in late 2022 and have repeatedly addressed the buzz surrounding their 40-year age gap.

Marriage rumours have circulated before. In December 2025, reports claimed the couple planned to wed before Cher’s 80th birthday in May, though Cher’s representative denied the claims at the time.

The Believe singer has previously been married to Chez’s father, Sonny Bono, and Gregg Allman. It is not clear whether Cher’s other son, Elijah Blue Allman, attended the wedding after being arrested for assault two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Bono, 57, and Mathes have been together since 2017, and he co-parents 6-year-old son Slash with ex Amber Rose.