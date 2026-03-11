Cardi B feels ‘sorry’ after ruining fans hair during concert

Cardi B has publicly apologised to a fan whose freshly styled hair got soaked during her Little Miss Drama Tour stop in Houston, and did it with the kind of self-aware humour only she could pull off.

The incident happened on Wednesday, 4th March, when the rapper, 33, poured water over herself mid-performance and threw the bottle into the crowd, accidentally drenching a fan whose bow-adorned hair and glasses took the full hit.

The fan, posting as @labellepatrice on social media, noted she had got her hair done the day before, but said the moment was still "worth it."

Cardi, however, wasn't letting herself off the hook.

Responding in the comment section, she wrote: "Sorry friend …I'm mad at myself cause wat happen if you was going to the club after and I just f ur sh up."

It is the latest in a string of memorable moments from a tour that is barely underway.

On the opening night in Las Vegas on 13th February, Cardi went viral after tumbling backwards off her chair mid-performance during Thotiana.

She recovered almost instantly, carried on dancing, pointed at the chair and delivered a deadpan: "That was the government!"

She later reposted the clip on X with the caption: "Can someone put a community note on this? This video is clearly AI."

Earlier during another performance, Cardi addressed the crowd about past relationships and her own sense of self-worth, telling fans that men are "praying for a woman like me" and declaring she is "too sexy to be lonely" and "too grown to be played with."

The tour comes just over three months after Cardi welcomed her fourth child, a boy, with NFL star Stefon Diggs. She also shares three children, Kulture, Wave, and Blossom — with her former husband Offset.