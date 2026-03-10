 
Netflix Kdramas that are already breaking records in 2026

Netflix has been bringing some great Korean dramas to viewers in 2026

By
Hina Ali
|

March 10, 2026

Netflix is giving K drama fans a lot to be excited about in 2026.

The platform released new shows that are making people talk everywhere with some of them are love stories, some are thrillers and some are fun or magical.

Each show brings something different, from funny moments to emotional scenes that stayed with people even after completing them.

All of Korean drama’s fans are enjoying the new stories and the fresh faces on screen as Netflix is keeping everyone busy with these new shows.

Netflix K dramas to watch in 2026

No Tail to Tell – early 2026

A magical story about a nine tailed fox who becomes human and learns about love and life in today’s world.

Undercover Miss Hong – January 2026

A woman tries to uncover crimes in her company while dealing with people from her past.

The Art of Sarah – February 2026

A thrilling mystery about a woman whose fake life turns dangerous when a crime happens.

Boyfriend on Demand – March 2026

Two people pretend to be in a relationship online but real feelings start to grow.

Still Shining – March 2026

Two people who loved each other when they were young meet again as adults with new angle.

The Scandal – later in 2026

A dramatic period romance with emotional twists and secrets from the past.

