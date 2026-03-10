Niall Horan teases tour as he announces stadium shows with Thomas Rhett

Niall Horan teams up with country star Thomas Rhett to headline two stadium shows this summer

Niall Horan is getting ready to get back on stage.

On Wednesday, March 10, the former One Direction star announced that he’s teaming up with country star Thomas Rhett for two stadium shows this summer, while teasing a “big long tour” in support of his upcoming fourth studio album.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Horan, 32, explained that the stadium shows will consist of both their sets as well as joint performances. “Absolutely cannot wait to get back on stage and perform for you all,” he wrote.

“When TR brought up the idea of doing these, I immediately got so excited just thinking about it. We’ve been friends for ages and it just makes perfect sense,” Horan added.

The first show will take place on July 9 in Nashville, Tennessee at Geodis Park, while the second show is scheduled for July 18 in Hershey, Pennsylvania at Hersheypark Stadium.

But that wasn’t all.

“This is just the beginning of course,” the musician continued. “I’ll be doing a big long tour for the album but these shows are gonna get things started and be absolutely amazing.”

The announcement comes shortly after Horan released Dinner Party, the first lead single from his upcoming album.