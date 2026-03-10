Kanye West and Bianca Censori parted ways? The full story

Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s relationship has been full of ups and downs and now it looks like they may have split.

Reports say that Bianca has been keeping voice notes and written records during their three-year marriage, saying that it was very hard for her.

An insider told Radar Online that Bianca is finally “finding her voice” and wants people to know she is more than “Kanye’s sexy puppet.”

Hints of their breakup came from Kanye himself in his 2025 album WW3. In the song BIANCA, he sings about wanting her back and even mentions tracking her through an app.

The lyrics also show tension over Kanye’s social media posts some of them which were controversial and got him banned from X.

Their relationship, however, started when Bianca worked for Kanye’s Yeezy brand.

They secretly married in January 2023 in Beverly Hills and went on a honeymoon to Utah and over the years, there were rumours of breaks, interventions from friends and moments that caught public attention, like Bianca’s outfit at the 2025 Grammys.

In May 2025, the couple went to The Balance Rehab Clinic in Mallorca for mental health and wellness.

And in February 2026, a friend told The Sun that Bianca was giving Kanye “one more chance.”