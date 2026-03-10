 
From Jacob Elordi to The Rock: Celebrities who rejected Epstein

Late pop star Michael Jackson is now being linked to new allegations

Geo News Digital Desk
March 10, 2026

New information from Jeffrey Epstein’s files keeps making headlines even years after his death.

Reports say that the late pop star Michael Jackson is now being linked to new allegations about sex trafficking, involving his estate.

Some Hollywood stars are also mentioned online who turned down Epstein’s invitations. The names include Jacob Elordi, Robert Downey Jr., Paul Wesley, Matt Bomer, Henry Cavill, Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson.

Nothing has been officially confirmed yet.

The heated scandal also touched the royal family as royal author Andrew Lownie said that King Charles III was warned about his brother years ago but did not act.

Lownie told Sky News, “It’s now being shown that the King was warned about his brother six years ago and did nothing.”

Some, however, think that this means Charles is compromised and should step down so Prince William can take the throne.

People online are all over the internet bashing and expressing their opinions, with some of them defending Charles and the late Queen, saying that the media is exaggerating.

Meanwhile others say that the Epstein Files show big problems in how famous people and leaders are held accountable.

The controversy continue to shock everyone all around the world.

