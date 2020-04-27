A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Pakistan by mode of transmission

Of the people who have tested positive for coronavirus in Pakistan, 81 per cent were infected locally, according to the April 27 data of the National Command and Operation Center.



Local transmission is when a virus spreads within the borders of a country, from an individual who either has travel history or has come in direct contact with an infected person.

In the early days, when the virus was first detected, most cases were recorded from those entering the country, such as the Pakistani pilgrims returning home from Iran. But that has now changed. Locally acquired infections have grown, outnumbering those from overseas.

Is local transmission increasing across the country?

The World Health Organization in its daily situation report of coronavirus in Pakistan, dated April 24, provided a breakdown of the source of infection in each province and federating unit.

Islamabad

Local transmission is the highest in Islamabad, 92 per cent, in comparison to other federating units and provinces.

Sindh

In Sindh, 87 per cent are locally transmitted cases, while only 13 per cent have been imported into the province.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir

In Kashmir, of the total cases 87 per cent have been sickened locally.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

In Pakistan’s northwestern province, 79 per cent cases are of local transmission and 21 per cent from overseas.

Balochistan

76 per cent of the cases in Pakistan’s largest province, area wise, are of local transmission.

Punjab

Punjab, at the moment, has recorded the majority of cases in Pakistan. It is also the most populous province in the country. Local transmission here stands at 75 per cent.

Gilgit Baltistan

Majority of the cases are of people with travel history, hence 57 percent. Local transmission is 43 percent.



