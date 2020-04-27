Jessie J’s emotional birthday wish for Channing Tatum sparks rumors

On the occasion of his 40th birthday, Jessie J posted one of the most wholesome and loving birthday wishes to celebrate his big day with the world.

Over the weekend the Hollywood star clocked in another year of life and was flooded with birthday wishes from friends, fans and family, however the one birthday wish that stood out against the rest was that of Jessie J.

Jessie J’s adorable note for ex Tatum showcased her gratefulness to have gotten the change to meet him. On a photo of him in the ocean, Jessie wrote, "Happy 40th birthday to this special man right here. You are truly one of a kind. I am so grateful you were born, and even more grateful that we met.”

On the next post, Tatum can be seen rocking it out next to a motorcycle with a helmet in his hand, next to that picture Jessie shared a sticker blowing kisses. On the final slide, she stated, “Keep living your BEST life.”



