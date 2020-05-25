Katrina Kaif sends love, wishes to Karan Johar on his birthday

Can't connect right now! retry
Indian star Katrina Kaif has extended love and warm wishes to Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is celebrating his 48th birthday today.

The Sooryavanshi actress shared an Instagram story and showered love on Karan Johar. She wrote, “Happiest birthday to the bestest person @karanjohar. Love you.”

Meanwhile, Katrina also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to her Muslim fans and friends celebrating the festival.

The Bharat actress turned to Instagram and shared a boomerang video with moon and stars. Katrina wrote, “Eid Mubarak.”

Eid Mubarak

Katrina looked ethereal in traditional white shalwar kameez and dupatta.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s directorial Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. 

The film was slated to hit the screens in March 2020, but due to coronavirus pandemic, the release of the movie was postponed for an indefinite period.

