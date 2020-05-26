Can't connect right now! retry
“In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going”, says Shah Rukh Khan in his Eid message

Bollywood king Shah Rukh Khan has prayed for love, peace and prosperity for all always in his heartfelt message on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The Raees actor turned to Twitter to share heartfelt wishes on the occasion of Eid and encouraged everyone to stay strong during the testing time.

Khan wrote, “May the blessings of Allah see us through these times. In the end, it’s Faith that keeps us going... Eid Mubarak to all.”

He went on to say “May He shower all with love, peace and prosperity always.”

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated eid with family amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Every year on Eid, the actor’s fans gather outside his residence Mannat in Mumbai to have a glimpse of the superstar, however, this year due to coronavirus lockdown they could not gather to wish the actor on the special occasion. 

