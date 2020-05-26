Queen’s Brian May details ‘near death’ experience after heart attack

Legendary rock band Queen's guitarist Brian May encountered a 'near death' experience as underwent emergency surgery after going through a heart attack.



The music icon gave his concerned fans update of his health as he turned to Instagram, saying how an injury he sustained earlier led to a ‘small heart attack.’

“Sheer Heart Attack eh?” he began, referencing Queen’s hit 1974-released record. “Well, I think I always worried a little bit about that album title.”

He went on to detail how his health went downhill after a “bizarre gardening injury” which ripped a muscle I and left him in “real agony.”

“I wanted to jump at some points. I could not believe the pain. In the middle of the whole saga of the painful backside – I had a small heart attack,” he said.

“I turned out to have three arteries that were congested and in danger of blocking the supply of blood to my heart,” he added.



He further revealed how despite being pressurized to get an open-heart surgery, he went with the option of having three stents put in. “When I came round it was as if nothing had happened. I couldn’t feel that they’d been in here — I couldn’t feel anything. And I still can’t. I walked out with a heart that is very strong now. So I think I’m in good shape for some time to come,” he said.

May went on to issue some health advice for his fans and followers hitting the old age to get angiograms as “what seems to be a very healthy heart may not be.”

“I was actually very near death because of this, but the pain that I had was from something very different. It’s funny how things work. But I’m good. I’m here. And I’m ready to rock.”