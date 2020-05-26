Can't connect right now! retry
Cameron Diaz weighs in the possibility of a return towards acting

Cameron Diaz’s fans must have noticed that in recent months, she has been absent from the silver screen, with her last public appearance dating back to 2014. However, it appears the actress is considering a comeback, much to the delight of fans. 

Albeit it was a conscious decision to part ways with the silver screen, she intends to make a comeback. According to a source by Entertainment Tonight, the actress believes, "the way I look at it is that I’ve given more than half of my life to the public," she told InStyle in 2019, adding,"I feel it’s OK for me to take time for myself now to reorganize and choose how I want to come [back] into the world." What's more, on an Instagram Live last week, she told her fans, "I am not going to do more films at the moment."

The same source also stated, that although there was a high probability that her retirement would be permanent she is open to future projects so long as they do not clash with her family time with her husband Benji Madden and baby daughter Raddix.

"Cameron is enjoying her time away from the action, and spending it with her husband and baby Raddix,” the source also claimed. "Cameron worked consistently for almost 20 years and needed a break."

Before signing off, the same source said, "Cameron loves being a mother and that is her main focus now” and although she “plans to be selective in any projects she considers for the future, but for now it’s all about family.

