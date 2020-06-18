Live from the courtroom: Justice Qazi Faez Isa's 60 minutes

At 9:36 a.m. the courtroom fell usually silent. All eyes were now on the judge who had walked into the room, unannounced.



Justice Qazi Faez Isa crossed the packed-to-capacity courtroom and stopped right in front of his colleagues – a 10-judge full bench of the Supreme Court.

“Judge sahib,” remarked Justice Umar Ata Bandial, “You are here. Have a seat please.”

But Justice Isa did not sit down. Instead, the senior judge asked for permission to argue his own case. The permission was granted.

Justice Isa was now moving towards the rostrum, as Barrister Farogh Naseem, Pakistan’s on-again off-again law minister, who was earlier arguing the case against the judge, stepped aside.

“It is like judge versus judge today," a lawmaker seated at the backrow commented.

Only one voice could be heard in the courtroom now, that of the senior Supreme Court judge, Justice Isa. “I am one of the petitioners in this case,” he began, “I’m here today to pass on my wife’s message.”

The Justice told the court that his wife wanted to answer all the questions the bench might have about her personal properties, through video link. He added that she did not want to disclose the same details to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

“This is not just Qazi Faez Isa’s case,” the judge went on, “This case belongs to all of us sitting here today.”

The judge then said that stories against him were aired in the media, and even though an alleged corruption probe was initiated against him by the government, no one provided him with a copy of the reference.

Justice Yahya Afridi stopped the judge. He drew his attention back to Barrister Naseem, who, he said, was in the middle of his arguments when the judge walked in. To which Justice Isa remarked that since the court had agreed upon the government’s suggestions, he wanted to speak about them.

A 15- minute break was announced. When the bench returned, Justice Isa continued. He argued that the government’s counsel kept asking the judge for his money trail, yet he was not summoned for his version.

“Send me home if I do not qualify as a judge,” the Justice said. “The court must do whatever the law says.”

Justice Isa also pointed to Shahzad Akbar, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability and Interior, and said that Akbar has spoken about this case, which was still under trail, in the media.

The judge continued that according to the former law minister, Justice Isa’s wife earned millions of British pounds through a sewing machine. He also said that the former attorney general, Anwar Mansoor Khan, has accused the judge of preparing his petition with the help of serving judges. “I request the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings against him.”

Justice Bandial then interrupted the judge and said: “We [judges] respect your family.” Others on the bench told the judge to not be emotional and let his lawyer argue the case.

Just then Barrister Farogh Nasim stood up from his seat and looking at Justice Isa remarked: “Sir, I’ve no animosity toward you. If an appropriate response comes from you, the issue will stand resolved. I respect you and your family.”

Justice Bandial then suggested that Justice Isa’s wife submit a written reply instead.

"My wife is not a lawyer,” Justice Isa replied, “She is not in a position for a written reply, her father these days is being treated for cancer.” He then added, “I am not a liar. I speak the truth.”

Justice Bandial again insisted that the judge continue this arguments through his lawyer.

At 10:46 a.m. Justice Isa left the room.