Emma Watson joins board of fashion giant Kering

Emma Watson has joined the board of the French fashion giant Kering in a major coup for the world's second-biggest luxury group.

Emma is the actress and activist who made her name as Hermione Granger in the "Harry Potter" films.

The British star, who was born in Paris, is the face of the Good On You app, which rates fashion brands on their ethical and sustainability credentials.

Although Kering is seen to have the environmental edge on its rival LVMH, its top labels Gucci, Saint Laurent and Balenciaga are only rated "Not good enough" or "It's a start" by Good On You.

Saint Laurent has also run into trouble with feminists and the regulators over a 2017 "porno chic" advertising campaign that was condemned as degrading to women.

Watson "is one of the world's most popular actors and best-known activists," Kering said in a statement after on the appointment of the 30-year-old, a high-profile women's rights advocate as well as a UN goodwill ambassador.

"Emma Watson is also a pioneer in advocating for sustainable fashion," Kering added.

She was nominated onto the board alongside the Ivory Coast-born former CEO of Credit Suisse Group Tidjane Thiam and Jean Liu, the president of "the Chinese Uber" Didi Chuxing, by shareholders at Kering's AGM.

Since the end of the "Harry Potter" franchise in 2010, Watson has combined acting in hit films such as "Little Women" with going back to university, championing reading groups and heading up the UN's HeForShe gender equality campaign.



She also coined the phrase "self-partnered" to describe her contentment as being single.



