Jennifer Lawrence breaks her no-Twitter rule to support Black Lives Matter

Earlier, Jennifer Lawrence had stressed on how she will never be getting a Twitter account

Leading lady of Hollywood, Jennifer Lawrence has finally marked her arrival on social media by creating a Twitter account.

However, the reason behind her making a Twitter page was solely for the purpose of raising her voice to support the Black Lives Matter movement.



The Twitter account was created in collaboration with Represent Us and would strictly be used for spreading awareness about racial inequality in the United States.

The Hunger Games actor’s first tweet on the account with the handle @JLawrence_RepUs, featured a video detailing how “corruption has broken our criminal justice system.”

She made another post soon after seeking justice for 26-year-old Breonna Taylor who was shot dead by police in her home in Louisville in March.

Back in 2014, Jennifer had during an interview stressed on how she will never be getting a Twitter account as she doesn’t consider herself tech-savvy.

“I will never get Twitter. I’m not very good on my phone or technology. I cannot really keep up with emails, so the idea of Twitter is unthinkable to me. It’s like this weird enigma that people talk about.”