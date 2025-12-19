Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi says ‘see you soon' to Los Angeles

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi missed the Royal Family’s pre‑Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace, but he more than made up for it at his own company’s festive celebrations.

The property developer confirmed he was jetting back from Los Angeles where he was on business just in time to join his Banda Property team’s Christmas party, arriving with that unmistakable mix of CEO energy and holiday cheer.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi posted on his Instagram story

During his trip to the West Coast, Edoardo treated followers to a stream of snaps showcasing architectural projects and interior design details from his firm’s latest work.

At the year‑end celebration, the father‑of‑three didn’t just make a guest appearance he grabbed the mic for an end‑of‑year speech, raising a toast to his hardworking crew and sharing a few laughs.

He also dropped a heart to Banda Property’s latest Instagram post.

The clip, captioned “It’s time!,” showcasing highlights of sparkling Christmas tree and a group of the team singing “Merry Christmas.”

Edoardo’s absence from the Palace lunch was one of the rare occasions he hasn’t accompanied Princess Beatrice to a major royal event.

Usually by her side at fixtures from Royal Ascot to Sandringham Christmas services, this year’s diary clash saw him prioritise his business commitments over turkey and trimmings with the extended Windsors.

Just 24 hours earlier, Beatrice was stepping out solo at the Palace lunch alongside sister Princess Eugenie, proof that the couple are perfectly adept at juggling royal duties and family life.

Earlier this month, the family celebrated Athena’s christening at the Chapel Royal, St James’s Palace, followed by a lively reception at a Marylebone pub, complete with friends and family.