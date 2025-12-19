Jelly Roll gets governor's pardon for crimes after turning his life around

Tennessee governor Bill Lee pardons Jelly Roll past crimes

Jelly Roll officially has a clean slate.

The rapper-turned-country star, born Jason DeFord, was among 33 people pardoned by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee on Thursday, December 18, according to the Associated Press. Photos shared by the outlet showed the singer, 41, smiling as he received the pardon during a meeting with Lee at the Tennessee Governor’s Mansion.

The moment marks a major milestone for Jelly Roll, who has never shied away from discussing his troubled history. In his 2023 documentary Jelly Roll: Save Me, the musician revealed he had been jailed roughly 40 times. He was first arrested at 16 for aggravated assault, serving a year behind bars before being released on probation. Years later, he was arrested again for drug dealing.

Everything shifted in 2008, when Jelly Roll learned he was going to be a father. He shares daughter Bailee, now 17, and son Noah, 9. That wake-up call pushed him to change course and commit to a different future.

Since his release in 2009, Jelly Roll has poured himself into music, releasing 20 albums since 2012.

He’s also become a vocal advocate against fentanyl, even testifying before the U.S. Senate in 2024. “I was a part of the problem,” he told lawmakers. “I am here now, standing as a man that wants to be a part of the solution.”