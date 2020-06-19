Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Friday Jun 19 2020
By
Web Desk

Fans express outrage by unfollowing Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar following Sushant's death

By
Web Desk

Friday Jun 19, 2020

Fans express outrage by unfollowing Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar following Sushant's death

Alia Bhatt has lost a whopping number of followers since Sushant Singh Rajput's demise sparked nepotism debate within the Indian film fraternity.

Social media users expressed outrage by unfollowing star kids, and following outsiders instead (actors with no connection in the industry), who made it big on their own merit.

As a result, Alia Bhatt lost the highest number of followers, followed by Karan Johar, Sonam Kapoor and Salman Khan.

Alia lost a total of 444k followers, Karan lost 188k and Salman's followers dropped by 50k on Instagram.

Karan Johar has been in the eye of storm for promoting nepotism, giving a chance to privileged star children in his big-budgeted movies, and snubbing industry outsiders.

Salman, on the other hand, came under the scanner after many people like Abhinav Kashyap, Sahil Khan, and others called him out for sabotaging their careers.

On the other hand, actors like Kangana Ranaut, Kriti Sanon, Shraddha Kapoor and others saw a drastic increase in the number of followers on Instagram.

While Kangana has always openly called out Bollywood bigwigs for promoting nepotism and received praise, Kriti and Shraddha also mustered appreciation for attending Sushant's funeral held on Monday.

More From Bollywood:

Rhea Chakraborty did not receive Sushant Singh Rajput’s last call: report

Rhea Chakraborty did not receive Sushant Singh Rajput’s last call: report
Sonu Nigam warns about suicides in music industry as he opens up about ‘music mafia’ in Bollywood

Sonu Nigam warns about suicides in music industry as he opens up about ‘music mafia’ in Bollywood
Shraddha Kapoor calls Sushant Singh Rajput the ‘rare kind’ who showers love

Shraddha Kapoor calls Sushant Singh Rajput the ‘rare kind’ who showers love
Rhea Chakraborty was 'greedy, manipulative' towards Sushant Singh: Jiah Khan's mother

Rhea Chakraborty was 'greedy, manipulative' towards Sushant Singh: Jiah Khan's mother
Sushant Singh Rajput experienced no financial struggles: report

Sushant Singh Rajput experienced no financial struggles: report
Ayushmann Khurrana revealed how Karan Johar snubbed him for not being a 'star'

Ayushmann Khurrana revealed how Karan Johar snubbed him for not being a 'star'

Kangana Ranaut claims Sushant Singh Rajput ‘was anxious about work’

Kangana Ranaut claims Sushant Singh Rajput ‘was anxious about work’
Anupam Kher urges youth not to give up on their dreams

Anupam Kher urges youth not to give up on their dreams
Sushant Singh charged Rs8 crore per film, reveals friend

Sushant Singh charged Rs8 crore per film, reveals friend

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls harder times during his career

Nawazuddin Siddiqui recalls harder times during his career
Saif Ali Khan opens up about his past interactions with Sushant Singh on set

Saif Ali Khan opens up about his past interactions with Sushant Singh on set
Kangana Ranaut’s team slams claims of her video on Sushant Singh being a PR stunt

Kangana Ranaut’s team slams claims of her video on Sushant Singh being a PR stunt

Latest

view all