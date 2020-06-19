Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Jun 19 2020
Sonu Nigam warns about suicides in music industry as he opens up about ‘music mafia’ in Bollywood

Friday Jun 19, 2020

Indian playback singer Sonu Nigam, amid the ongoing debate of nepotism and power game in the Bollywood, has warned about suicides in the music industry as it is allegedly controlled by two ‘mafias’.

In his video blog shared on Instagram, the Mujhse Shaadi Karogi singer opened up about ‘cruel’ power game in the music industry, saying that it is controlled by two mafias, without naming them.

You might soon hear about Suicides in the Music Industry.

Sonu wrote a troubling caption, saying “You might soon hear about Suicides in the Music Industry.”

He said unfortunately there are bigger mafias in the music industry than the film industry, adding that power rests in the hands of these two mafias, who own companies.

Sonu further said these two companies decide on who will sing in the film and who will not.

Without naming anyone, the singer said he is also the victim of power play by a Bollywood actor.

He went on to say after Sushant Singh Rajput people will hear the same about a singer, or a composer, or a lyrics writer.

The singer added that lyrics writers are paid meager remuneration for their work.

