Meghan and Harry start political battle with the monarch over recent claims?

It seems Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have now picked a fight with Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in a surprising turn of events took a hit at the Commonwealth earlier about its ‘uncomfortable past’.

It seems the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have now picked a fight with Queen Elizabeth II as they spoke to the young leaders from the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust via video-link.

British presenter Piers Morgan blasted the pair for “attacking” the monarch by pointing out the Commonwealth’s past of “colonialism and the subjugation of peoples.”

“There's a serious point to this which is that these two quit the Royal Family because they wanted to go and do their own thing in Hollywood,” said the Good Morning Britain host.

"That's fine. It's their choice, it's their life. But if they're going to start attacking the Commonwealth, and the Queen is the head of the Commonwealth, then they're picking a proper political fight,” he added.

"Therefore they put themselves back in the news agenda. Then what will happen is they're going to get, in my view, rightly criticized for some of the things they're saying here.”

"They will then play the victim and say 'how dare you criticize us'. And so the circus goes on,” he said.

Editor of the Daily Mail, Andrew Pierce gave Morgan’s statement a nod of agreement as he said the couple should do a bit of research on history before lecturing about Commonwealth, which, according to him, was launched to “atone for the sins of the British Empire.”

Earlier, speaking to the youth leaders, Harry, addressing the historic injustice involving the slave trade, added, “So many people have done such an incredible job of acknowledging the past and trying to right those wrongs, but I think we all acknowledge there is so much more still to do."

“It’s not going to be easy and in some cases it’s not going to be comfortable but it needs to be done, because guess what, everybody benefits,” he said, according to the news outlet.

The Duke, who recently spoke about “endemic” institutional racism, said, “The optimism and the hope that we get is from listening and speaking to people like you, because there is no turning back now, everything is coming to a head. Solutions exist and change is happening far quicker than it ever has done before.”

Markle said, “We’re going to have to be a little uncomfortable right now, because it’s only in pushing through that discomfort that we get to the other side of this and find the place where a high tide raises all ships.

“Equality does not put anyone on the back foot, it puts us all on the same footing, which is a fundamental human right,” she added.