Miley Cyrus reveals background to her song in 'Avatar: Fire and Ash'

Miley Cyrus pitched her music to James Cameron at 2024 D23 E

Miley Cyrus opened up about how her original track Dream As One found its way into James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire and Ash.

The Grammy winner shared that the collaboration began with a simple pitch.

Liam Hemsworth's ex revealed she used Hollywood’s biggest night, Oscars, to pitch her music directly to the Titanic filmmaker.

The 33-year-old shared with People about her meeting with Cameron at the 2024 D23 Expo, "I kind of throw it out there as I always do."

Cyrus explained, "I already knew the answer to, 'So what have you been up to?' I know he’s been up to Avatar for a very long time."

She recalled how she told the director, "Just lemme know if you ever need any music."

That's how her offer led to the song being featured in the film’s closing credits.

This isn’t the first time Cyrus has turned casual networking into creative opportunity.

She previously used the same approach with Jamie Lee Curtis, which resulted in her Golden Globe‑nominated track Beautiful That Way for Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl.

Her Oscars appearance in 2025 was another chance to pitch herself to filmmakers and even television creators, including those behind Netflix’s Baby Reindeer.

Cyrus admitted she wasn’t sure what she would write for season two, but she wanted to be part of the conversation.