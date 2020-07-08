Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Jul 08 2020
Meghan Markle to make her first public address at Girl Up summit next week

Wednesday Jul 08, 2020

The Girl Up conference would be considered Meghan’s first publicized and openly promoted appearance

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are finally eyeing some financial independence from Charles as they gear up to earn some cash after signing a deal with a major speaking agency.

The Duchess of Sussex has landed a big speaking gig with this year’s virtual Girl Up Global Leadership Summit which would come as her first ever public address.

The news was announced by the organization’s official Twitter handle about the duchess getting featured in the summit scheduled for July 13 to July 15, next week.

"The present is female! But don’t take our word for it. Hear Meghan Markle, The Duchess of Sussex’s advice for global girls leaders when she takes the stage at the 2020 @GirlUp Leadership Summit, happening virtually July 13-15!" read the tweet.

While Meghan and Harry have been actively participating in numerous charity works through Zoom calls and video messages, the Girl Up conference would be considered Meghan’s first publicized and openly promoted appearance since she took an exit from the royal life with her husband and son.

The news comes only days after Harry and Meghan struck a deal with the Harry Walker Agency that also serves high-profile clients like the Obamas. This would help the two garner as much as a million dollars for every speech and appearance.

