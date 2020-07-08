Sushant Singh's 'Dil Bechara' routs 'Avengers: Endgame' for most likes on YouTube

Dil Bechara trailer featuring the late actor alongside Sanjana Sanghi racked up over 5.4 million likes

Sushant Singh Rajput’s newly-released trailer of upcoming film Dil Bechara has dethroned the highest grossing film of all time Avengers: Endgame’s record of most YouTube likes on a trailer.

Dropped earlier this week, the film’s trailer featuring the late actor alongside Sanjana Sanghi racked up over 5.4 million likes on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

The Russo Brothers-directorial on the other hand, has 3.2 million likes and had garnered 2.1million when it was first released in 2018.

That being said, the Marvel blockbuster hit film’s trailer is still in the lead in terms of views as it earlier broke the record with 289 million views within a day of its release while Dil Bechara stands at 25 million currently.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars and will be getting released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24. The film will be made available for both subscribers and non-subscribers free of cost to pay homage to the late actor, as announced by the streaming service.