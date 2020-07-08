Can't connect right now! retry
Bollywood
Wednesday Jul 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Sushant Singh's 'Dil Bechara' routs 'Avengers: Endgame' for most likes on YouTube

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 08, 2020

Dil Bechara trailer featuring the late actor alongside Sanjana Sanghi racked up over 5.4 million likes

Sushant Singh Rajput’s newly-released trailer of upcoming film Dil Bechara has dethroned the highest grossing film of all time Avengers: Endgame’s record of most YouTube likes on a trailer.

Dropped earlier this week, the film’s trailer featuring the late actor alongside Sanjana Sanghi racked up over 5.4 million likes on YouTube within 24 hours of its release.

The Russo Brothers-directorial on the other hand, has 3.2 million likes and had garnered 2.1million when it was first released in 2018.

That being said, the Marvel blockbuster hit film’s trailer is still in the lead in terms of views as it earlier broke the record with 289 million views within a day of its release while Dil Bechara stands at 25 million currently.

Directed by Mukesh Chhabra, Dil Bechara is a remake of the Hollywood film The Fault In Our Stars and will be getting released on Disney+Hotstar on July 24. The film will be made available for both subscribers and non-subscribers free of cost to pay homage to the late actor, as announced by the streaming service. 

More From Bollywood:

Taapsee Pannu one of the first Bollywood stars to resume shooting amid COVID-19

Taapsee Pannu one of the first Bollywood stars to resume shooting amid COVID-19
Shahid Kapoor showers love on Mira Rajput, pens emotional note on fifth wedding anniversary

Shahid Kapoor showers love on Mira Rajput, pens emotional note on fifth wedding anniversary
Sara Ali Khan shows support to Sushant Singh Rajput's last offering 'Dil Bechara'

Sara Ali Khan shows support to Sushant Singh Rajput's last offering 'Dil Bechara'
Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh 'centre of my universe' as he turns 35

Deepika Padukone calls Ranveer Singh 'centre of my universe' as he turns 35

Deepika Padukone wishes Ranveer Singh on birthday

Deepika Padukone wishes Ranveer Singh on birthday

Sonam Kapoor touches upon her lockdown experience with husband Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor touches upon her lockdown experience with husband Anand Ahuja

'Dil Bechara': Trailer of Sushant Singh's last movie is out

'Dil Bechara': Trailer of Sushant Singh's last movie is out
Neena Gupta claims to have learned sign language during lockdown

Neena Gupta claims to have learned sign language during lockdown
Sonakshi Sinha on getting body-shamed despite her major weight loss

Sonakshi Sinha on getting body-shamed despite her major weight loss
Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi starrer ‘Dil Bechara’ trailer to be out on Monday

Sushant Singh Rajput, Sanjana Sanghi starrer ‘Dil Bechara’ trailer to be out on Monday
Kajol lost her memory on sets of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai': blast from the past

Kajol lost her memory on sets of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai': blast from the past
Sanjana Sanghi misses dancing with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Sanjana Sanghi misses dancing with late actor Sushant Singh Rajput

Latest

view all