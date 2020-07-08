Can't connect right now! retry
sports
Wednesday Jul 08 2020
By
Web Desk

Rahkeem Cornwall's size was never an issue: Phil Simmons

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jul 08, 2020

Windies off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall. Photo: AFP

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has said that off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall’s gargantuan frame has never impeded his career, SkySports reported.

Towering at 6ft and 5in, Cornwall weighs 140kg and is believed to be the heaviest Test cricketer.

"His size has not been an issue. If you see him at slip and some of the catches he has taken, there is no issue there," Simmons said.

Cornwall's bowling figures through his first two Tests also corroborate Simmons' assessment as he has bagged 13 wickets already, which include a seven-wicket haul against Afghanistan in November.

"He is capable of bowling an enormous amount of overs, and he has done that throughout the years so [his size] has not been a hindrance to him," the coach said.

"His little knee injury has been fixed and now he is as strong as ever. He is a very quiet character but a very serious man."

More From Sports:

Haider Ali, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti depart to join Men in Green in England

Haider Ali, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti depart to join Men in Green in England

Yasir Shah says ready to torment England with 'revamped' googly

Yasir Shah says ready to torment England with 'revamped' googly
England lock horns with West Indies as cricket resumes months after COVID-19 outbreak

England lock horns with West Indies as cricket resumes months after COVID-19 outbreak
Ban on online game PUBG suppressing talent: Arslan 'Ash' Siddiqui

Ban on online game PUBG suppressing talent: Arslan 'Ash' Siddiqui
As relegation battle looms, tensions mount high in Premier League

As relegation battle looms, tensions mount high in Premier League
India fears T20 World Cup delay could hamper IPL 2020

India fears T20 World Cup delay could hamper IPL 2020
Duke ball is bowler-friendly, does what you say: Naseem Shah

Duke ball is bowler-friendly, does what you say: Naseem Shah

Afridi makes startling claim about Indian team asking for forgiveness from Pakistan

Afridi makes startling claim about Indian team asking for forgiveness from Pakistan
Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash

Sri Lanka cricketer Kusal Mendis arrested over fatal crash
World Cup 2011: Sri Lanka minister offers ICC evidence to prove tournament was fixed

World Cup 2011: Sri Lanka minister offers ICC evidence to prove tournament was fixed
Chelsea, Manchester United win as battle for Premier League top four heats up

Chelsea, Manchester United win as battle for Premier League top four heats up

Sri Lanka drops probe into 2011 World Cup final fixing allegations

Sri Lanka drops probe into 2011 World Cup final fixing allegations

Latest

view all