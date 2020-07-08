Rahkeem Cornwall's size was never an issue: Phil Simmons

Windies off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall. Photo: AFP

West Indies coach Phil Simmons has said that off-spinner Rahkeem Cornwall’s gargantuan frame has never impeded his career, SkySports reported.

Towering at 6ft and 5in, Cornwall weighs 140kg and is believed to be the heaviest Test cricketer.

"His size has not been an issue. If you see him at slip and some of the catches he has taken, there is no issue there," Simmons said.

Cornwall's bowling figures through his first two Tests also corroborate Simmons' assessment as he has bagged 13 wickets already, which include a seven-wicket haul against Afghanistan in November.

"He is capable of bowling an enormous amount of overs, and he has done that throughout the years so [his size] has not been a hindrance to him," the coach said.

"His little knee injury has been fixed and now he is as strong as ever. He is a very quiet character but a very serious man."