Wednesday Jul 22 2020
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly open up about their relationship

Wednesday Jul 22, 2020

Megan Fox has revealed that she felt something was going to happen between her and Machine Gun Kelly the moment  she met the rapper on the set of their upcoming movie "Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The "Transformers" actress is dating the Cleveland rapper after parting ways with husband Brian Austin Green after 10 years of marriage.

Fox who recently appeared in MGK's music video Bloody "Valentine" spoke about her relationship with Kelly in an interview on the podcast "Give Them Lala" on Wednesday.

She said she knew she and Kelly were meant to be once he was revealed as her co-star in their upcoming film.

"I was like, 'who is going to play this role?' And he (director Randall Emmett) was like, 'Oh, we just got Machine Gun Kelly,' and immediately, I was like, 'Uh-oh,' " the  34-year-old said.

Th actress said she "could feel that some wild (expletive) was going to happen to me from that meeting."

"I just felt it, like, deep in my soul – that something was going to come from that."

Machine Gun Kelly said he wasn't as confident as Megan and he too was smitten and "waited outside on my trailer steps, every day ... to catch one glimpse of eye contact."

"She would have to get out of her car, and walk from her car to her trailer. There were, like, five steps between the car and the trailer. And I would just sit there and hope," he said.

