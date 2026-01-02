Will Smith faces new lawsuit from touring violinist

A professional musician has filed a lawsuit against Will Smith and his company, accusing the actor and entertainer of sexual harassment, retaliation, and wrongful termination.

Violinist Brian King Joseph filed the complaint on December 30, in the Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles. The lawsuit names Smith, 57, and Treyball Studios Management, Inc. as defendants.

According to the complaint, Smith “was deliberately grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation” after inviting him to join his Based on a True Story: 2025 world tour in November 2024.

The lawsuit describes a “traumatic series of events” that allegedly took place in March 2025 while the tour was in Las Vegas. Joseph claims he returned to his hotel room and believed someone had entered without forced entry.

The complaint alleges he found items and a handwritten note reading, “Brian, I’ll be back...just us,” with a heart drawn and signed, “Stone F.”

Joseph alleges he “feared that an unknown individual would soon return to his room to engage in sexual acts” with him, according to the filing.

After reporting the incident to hotel staff, a local non-emergency police line, and Smith’s management team, Joseph says a tour manager “shamed” him and later told him he was fired. The complaint claims another violinist was quickly hired to replace him.

Joseph says the incident caused “severe emotional distress, economic loss, reputational harm, and other damages,” including “PTSD and other mental illness as a result of the termination.”

The lawsuit comes weeks after another legal claim involving Smith’s family made headlines. Smith’s Based on a True Story tour ran from June to September 2025 following the release of his album earlier that year.