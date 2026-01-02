Emily Andre shares romantic Paris moment with Peter in 2025 recap

Emily had something special to share with her fans as the medic reflected on 2025 with a heartfelt post.

Peter Andre's wife, 36, who is a doctor by profession, shared sweet family photos, including a particularly special one with her husband as they showed affection by sharing a warm kiss.

In one snap Emily was seen kissing her partner in front to the Eiffel Tower in Paris, while others showed them with their three children.

They share Amelia, 11, Theo, nine, and baby Arabella - while Peter shares Princess and Junior with his ex Katie Price.

She penned in the caption of her post: 'Looking back at 2025 feels pretty special, the memories, milestones, projects, small wins, and the very underrated moments at home that mattered the most.

Going into 2026, I'm skipping New Year's resolutions, not because I've given up on growth, but because it doesn't need a deadline or a dramatic reset.

'If you're feeling the usual 'new year, new me' pressure, this is a reminder that you don't have to rush it. You can start on a random Tuesday in February. Or whenever you actually feel like it!

'Here's to 2026 - realistic goals, good moments, and doing things in a way that works for you (not the calendar).'

