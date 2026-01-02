Taylor Swift brings mirrorball glam to Este Haim’s wedding

Taylor Swift rang in the New Year in style while celebrating her close friend Este Haim’s wedding in California.

The pop superstar attended the New Year’s Eve ceremony for the Haim singer and tech entrepreneur Jonathan Levin, turning heads with a glamorous gold sequin gown that shimmered all night.

Swift wore a scoop-neck dress with a flowing pleated skirt, styled with a tan shawl, matching handbag, and statement earrings. Her elegant updo completed the look. Fresh off her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce in August, Swift effortlessly matched the wedding’s festive dress code.

She wasn’t the only music legend in attendance. Photos from the event showed Swift walking arm in arm with Stevie Nicks, who stayed true to her signature all-black style.

Este Haim, 39, shared details of her wedding journey with Vogue, revealing that she and her sisters Danielle, 36, and Alana, 34, traveled to Paris for fittings at the Louis Vuitton atelier.

“I’ve been looking forward to this day since I was 5,” Este told Vogue. “I had this vision of me, coming down a spiral staircase ... in this giant ballroom gown, and then my fiancé, [my] husband, would be at the bottom and grab my hand.”

Swift and the Haim sisters have been close friends for nearly a decade, collaborating on “No Body, No Crime” and “Gasoline,” and touring together during Swift’s Eras Tour.

“[Taylor’s] the best and she deserves every accolade that she's ever had,” Haim said in a video reshared on X in 2024. “She's a true genius, and she's also, like, the best friend and the best hang."

In 2023, the sisters said performing with Swift "felt like a dream," because "not only was she so incredibly welcoming onstage, but her fans embraced us and sang every word."

The wedding capped off a massive year for Swift, who released her hit album The Life of a Showgirl, dropped a Disney+ docuseries, and celebrated major personal milestones.