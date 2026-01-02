Dua Lipa teases fans ‘best’ year is yet to come

Dua Lipa is ready to make 2026 her best year yet.

The 30-year-old Albanian pop star, who is engaged to Masters of the Air star Callum Turner, entered the new year full of love, gratitude and big expectations.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, January 1, the Levitating hitmaker penned a sweet and reflective message alongside a photo dump, capturing glimpses from her New Year’s celebrations.

"Somehow this feels like a facebook post... [star icon] HAPPY NEW YEAR 2026 [star icon] Wishing you all so much love and joy and blessings for this year ahead [star icon]," she captioned the carousel.

"Thank you for making my last year so special [star icon]," the Radical Optimism tour performer added before teasing fans with, "I'm excited to make this the best one yet [star icon]!!!!!"

The series of photos and videos offered a peek into the Dance the Night songstress ringing into the New Year surrounded by a bunch of her close friends, her beloved fiance, and her younger siblings Rina and Gin Lipa.

Rocking a maroon leather jacket adorned with a flame motif, Dua was photographed raising a martini, celebrating with her enthusiastic pals, sharing a playful moment with Callum, posing with her siblings and also appeared in several other candid snapshots from the night.