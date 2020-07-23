Priyanka Chopra supporting Sophie Turner 'in any way she can' during pregnancy 

Can't connect right now! retry
Priyanka Chopra is supporting her sister-in-law Sophie Turner during her pregnancy, as revealed by sources.

The J-sisters who are really close to each other have been providing each other with emotional and moral support 'in any way that they can.'

According to HollywoodLife, "Priyanka is so sweet and has been checking on Sophie in any way she can despite being quarantined with Nick," an insider told the site.

"Of course she misses spending time with Sophie and wishes she could be there to be more hands on during her pregnancy. But Nick’s health has to come first and the whole family has been so supportive."

"Priyanka has been FaceTiming with Sophie to stay updated on how she’s feeling, and how she’s preparing for the baby," the source continued. "And once it’s safe and the time is right, she can’t wait to be reunite with them and see their baby once it’s born."

Meanwhile, another source told the outlet that Sophie and Joe Jonas's first baby could now arrive any time.

"Sophie is very close to the finish line and the baby could be born at any moment," the insider revealed.

"The whole Jonas family is rallying around to support her and Joe. Joe’s parents are in LA now so that they can be here when the baby’s born. It will only be Joe that gets to go with her to the hospital because those are the current [COVID-19] rules but they are in Los Angeles and will stay until after the baby is born," it added.

