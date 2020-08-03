Amitabh Bachchan 'upset' about leaving Abhishek behind after recovering from COVID-19

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan, after recovering from coronavirus and returning home, has expressed dismay about leaving his son Abhishek behind.

The actor posted a photo of his children on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and penned a heartfelt note.

“And tomorrow be the festival of protection and security for the sister by the brother ... a pledge to be by her side, to hold her hand in times of trouble, to safeguard her from all evil that may erupt about and to let her know that no matter what he shall ever be by her side...” he wrote.

Also sending the same message on his blog, Amitabh wrote: “Raksha Bandhan: ‘raksha’ to protect; ‘bandhan’ to tie to bond to hold together. Our ‘samaaj’ does possess centuries old traditions that make us all valuable ... in the essence of behavioural convictions ... such convictions that can never be betrayed or dissolved ... they are the crafted genius of writings on stone ... forever...

“And tomorrow when the little one shall in virtual distance and world as would Abhishek and Shweta due [to] the pandemic, colour the wrist of Agastya in that string of eternal strength, then shall the festival in all its glory be celebrated ... all be it in keeping with the norms set by the authorities re., CoviD !” he added.

He went on to add: “It has been heartening to be back from the Hospital after the ‘mukti’ from the [Coronavirus] ... but a sour taste in the mouth when Abhishek has to still be in medical care.”

“The medical conditions, tests, lab reports, clinical and physical and visual evaluations are all there in the minds of the qualified specialists that work day in day out to battle with this unique conditioning, and each hour through consultation, through the sharing of information, and experience with their fraternity from other parts of the World give us the hope of repair ... assuring us each minute that ‘all shall be well’, when in fact they themselves struggle to find that confirmed patent that can be used delivered executed to save lives and conditions from the virus ... [sic]”

He concluded by saying: “feeling bad for Abhishek .. prayers he comes home soon.”