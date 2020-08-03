Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Aug 03 2020
Larsa Pippen to Kanye West on abortion: 'If you don’t have a uterus, you shouldn’t have a say'

Monday Aug 03, 2020

Soon after the Kardashian-Jenner clan cut ties with Larsa Pippen, she came down on Kanye West over his recent tweet about abortion.

Just when Kanye’s tweet regarding the number of abortions in the past 20 years went viral, Larsa came in guns blazing to set the rapper straight without actually referring to him directly. She wrote, “If you don’t have a uterus, you shouldn’t have a say.”

Larsa’s comments came in light of Kanye’s past thoughts on abortion and how the idea of potentially having aborted his firstborn child breaks him to this day.

Kanye made this personal announcement during his speech for the presidential race, where he had claimed, “I cried at the thought of aborting my first born and everyone was so concerned about me... I’m concerned for the world that feels you shouldn’t cry about this subject.”

