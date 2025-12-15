'Home Alone' director blames 'bad sequels' for franchise downfall

Macaulay Culkin also shares opinion on collapse of 'Home Alone'

Home Alone has been one of the most popular classic films of the 1990s starring Macaulay Culkin in the lead role.

The franchise worked quite well until the first two films, but after that the series was witnessed a downfall.

Director Chris Columbus, who made the first two movies, has made a brutal yet honest statement explaining why he thinks the franchise went downhill.

He did not want to offend anyone with his remarks, but he still openly shared his opinion.

Columbus believes that the series faced a downfall after the third film. He blamed it all on the “bad sequels.”

He explained, "It’s been revisited with really bad sequels. Sorry to insult anybody, but they’ve completely f***** it up.”

The director told The Hollywood Reporter, "It started with Home Alone 3 and then it just went downhill from there; Home Alone 3 is sort of the best of the bunch of the bad movies."

Meanwhile, Culkin also shared his point of view to the publication about the collapse of the franchise, he said, "Also they didn’t have us."

Home Alone featured Macaulay alongside Daniel Stern, Joe Pesci, Kieran Culkin Catherine O’Hara and John Heard in key roles.