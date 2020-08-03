Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Aug 03 2020
By
Web Desk

Pakistan renames Islamabad's Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway

By
Web Desk

Monday Aug 03, 2020

Kashmir Highway is a main thoroughfare in the Federal Capital.

Pakistan on Monday renamed Islamabad’s “Kashmir Highway” as “Srinagar Highway” to pay tributes to the struggles of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said it will also be known as the "Road to Srinagar".

According to Radio Pakistan, Saeed said the day is not far when the people of Islamabad and Muzaffarabad will collectively offer prayers at Jamia Mosque in Srinagar.

Yaum-e-Istehsal

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced that Pakistan will mark August 5 as "Yaum-e-Istehsal", when India revoked Article 370 of its constitution to annex the disputed territory.

The whole nation should unitedly raise voice against the military siege imposed by New Delhi in the Indian occupied Kashmir a year ago after the revocation of its special status and convey a message to the Kashmiris that they were not alone in their struggle for the right to self-determination, he said while talking to journalists here after offering Eid-ul-Azha prayer, he had said.

Read more: Pakistan Army releases new song to mark Kashmir’s 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

“On the day (August 5, 2019), the IIOJK’s flag was downed, the Kashmiris were put behind the bars, and perhaps today no Eid prayer congregation was held in Srinagar,” he said.

The Kashmiri people had been facing immense difficulties, pain and persecution under the continued military siege for the last one year, he added.

More From Pakistan:

Over 300 members of civil society pen letter protesting Punjab's Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020

Over 300 members of civil society pen letter protesting Punjab's Tahaffuz-e-Bunyad-e-Islam Bill 2020
India has turned into 'Ram Nagar', no more a secular country: Sheikh Rashid

India has turned into 'Ram Nagar', no more a secular country: Sheikh Rashid
New political map of Pakistan approved by PM Imran includes Indian-occupied Kashmir

New political map of Pakistan approved by PM Imran includes Indian-occupied Kashmir
Karachi should be given to Pakistan Army for five years for improvements, says top industrialist

Karachi should be given to Pakistan Army for five years for improvements, says top industrialist
Pakistan Army pays tribute to police on Police Martyr's Day

Pakistan Army pays tribute to police on Police Martyr's Day
NDMA enhances scope of cleaning operations in Karachi

NDMA enhances scope of cleaning operations in Karachi

Sound bites: Kashmir, one year after the abrogation of Article 370

Sound bites: Kashmir, one year after the abrogation of Article 370
NCC to decide on reopening marriage halls, tourism, parks etc within few days

NCC to decide on reopening marriage halls, tourism, parks etc within few days
SC asks govt to submit response on APS report

SC asks govt to submit response on APS report
Gen Bajwa discusses security matters with serving, retired military officers

Gen Bajwa discusses security matters with serving, retired military officers
SC allows govt to suspend mobile phone services in specific situations

SC allows govt to suspend mobile phone services in specific situations
Govt holds APC to form consensus over Kashmir issue

Govt holds APC to form consensus over Kashmir issue

Latest

view all