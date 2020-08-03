Pakistan renames Islamabad's Kashmir Highway as Srinagar Highway

Kashmir Highway is a main thoroughfare in the Federal Capital.

Pakistan on Monday renamed Islamabad’s “Kashmir Highway” as “Srinagar Highway” to pay tributes to the struggles of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Communications Murad Saeed said it will also be known as the "Road to Srinagar".

According to Radio Pakistan, Saeed said the day is not far when the people of Islamabad and Muzaffarabad will collectively offer prayers at Jamia Mosque in Srinagar.

Yaum-e-Istehsal

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced that Pakistan will mark August 5 as "Yaum-e-Istehsal", when India revoked Article 370 of its constitution to annex the disputed territory.

The whole nation should unitedly raise voice against the military siege imposed by New Delhi in the Indian occupied Kashmir a year ago after the revocation of its special status and convey a message to the Kashmiris that they were not alone in their struggle for the right to self-determination, he said while talking to journalists here after offering Eid-ul-Azha prayer, he had said.

Read more: Pakistan Army releases new song to mark Kashmir’s 'Youm-e-Istehsal'

“On the day (August 5, 2019), the IIOJK’s flag was downed, the Kashmiris were put behind the bars, and perhaps today no Eid prayer congregation was held in Srinagar,” he said.

The Kashmiri people had been facing immense difficulties, pain and persecution under the continued military siege for the last one year, he added.