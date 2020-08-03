Can't connect right now! retry
Britney Spears' dad bashes trolls promoting false propaganda through #FreeBritney

Britney Spears' dad Jamie Spears has finally decided to break his silence over the toxic movement afoot aimed to ‘free’ and ‘protect’ his daughter from his own alleged clutches.

During his interview with Page Six, the worried father said, "All these conspiracy theorists don't know anything. The world [doesn't] have a clue. It's up to the court of California to decide what's best for my daughter. It's no one else's business."

During the course of the interview, Jamie took an open and honest approach to answer questions regarding allegations made in his name about allegedly ‘stealing’ money from his daughter’s accounts.

Jamie claimed, "I have to report every nickel and dime spent to the court every year. How the hell would I steal something? People are being stalked and targeted with death threats. It's horrible. We don't want those kinds of fans. I love my daughter.” However, he made it clear that fans should no poke or prude in places they have no right to because “I love all my kids. But this is our business. It's private."

For the unversed, the supporters for the #FreeBritney campaign believe Britney has no true agency in her life and “deserves to live and not be told what to do, when to do it & how to do it. The petition also believes, “She can control her own life.”

"Her team has kept her quiet for years and it's now time for Britney to speak! She's been held against her will and kept quiet for too long. At this point it's no longer about Britney the pop star it's about Britney Jean, the person. She's a human being, not a show pony."

