'Strictly' Dan Walker calls Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay's wedding wonderful

Adam Peaty's Strictly Come Dancing co-star Dan Walker spoke from the heart after attending the Olympian's 'unforgettable' wedding to Holly Ramsay.

The newlywed groom was reportedly moved to tears when Holly walked down the aisle on the arms of her celebrity chef father, Gordon Ramsay at their wedding ceremony on December, 27, at Bath Abbey.

Now TV presenter Dan, 48, who competed on Strictly with Adam in 2021, has taken to Instagram to share a photo of the couple's order of service and gushed over the 'wonderful' day.

Dan, who attended the ceremony with his wife Sarah, wrote: 'We had a lovely time celebrating with @adam_peaty & @hollyramsayy yesterday.

'Great wedding, top people, wonderful service, unforgettable reception, brilliant speeches and we got to sing some bangers in the church too.'

Meanwhile Adam's Strictly co-star Sara Davies shared a series of selfies from the 'special day' and said the reception meal was 'hands down the best wedding food I’ve ever had'.

She wrote: 'Yesterday I had the privilege of being at this amazing man’s wedding - and it also gave me a moment to reflect on how lucky I’ve been to have him in my life over the past four years.

'From the first day we met on Strictly, we’ve been firm friends, and it was a real honour to sit in Bath Abbey and watch him get emotional as the love of his life walked down the aisle.

'It was such a special day. Simon and I had the best time, the service was beautiful - and I’m sure you’ll not be surprised to hear me say, it was hands down the best wedding food I’ve ever had.

'Wishing my wonderful friend and his gorgeous bride a lifetime of happiness together.'

On Sunday, Cruz Beckham also shared a selfie with brother Romeo during the bash.