Adam Peaty's brother James shares emotional post after wedding fallout

Adam Peaty's estranged brother James shares touching message amid wedding drama

Adam Peaty's estranged brother James has broken his silence with a post said to carry a 'dark hidden meaning' aimed at his sibling, after being uninvited from his wedding.

Adam Peaty was moved to tears when Holly Ramsay walked down the aisle at their wedding ceremony on December, 27, at Bath Abbey.

According to reports, majority of the groom's family were not in attendance.

Further reports claim that Adam's father, Mark was the only person invited to their big day, however he was allegedly told he'd have to sit at the back 'behind the plus ones.'

Now, James posted an old photograph with their mother, Caroline Peaty, standing outside of the wedding venue.

The poignant photo was deleted just 15 minutes after it was shared on his Instagram Story, perhaps signalling regret at how bitter the feud has become.

Notably, James - who was arrested for allegedly sending threatening messages to the athlete during his stag do - used a telling song alongside the image.J

James's song of choice was a remix of Speak Softly, Love, which appears several times in the iconic Mafia film, The Godfather.

Most his family stayed at home 150 miles away while the couple tied the knot in front of 200 guests in Somerset.

A family source told The Sun on Sunday: 'Frankly, it's disgusting that it went ahead without Adam reaching out to his mum and dad beforehand.'

According to the publication, Mark was told by Adam's sister Beth he was allowed to attend the ceremony but he had to sit at the back.

The source added: 'For him to turn around and tell Beth that his dad could come and sit at the back of the church is awful.

'Mark was told he could sit behind plus-ones — who Adam has probably never even seen or spoken to.'

The insider also claimed that Caroline became emotional as soon as she saw the photos released following the big day.